'The Witcher' star gets honest about playing Geralt of Rivia

In the Netflix animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Doug Cockle voiced Geralt of Rivia. However, he revealed that he faced some challenges while playing the role.



Despite voicing the character in the video games, he said that in the movie, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice, the swashbuckling hero has to speak the language of Mer-people.

But the voice actor said he doesn’t know how to speak the Mer-speak. “For me personally, it was really challenging trying to do the Mer-speak,” he told Comic Book.

“I don’t think that’s too much of a spoiler. The Mer-speak was hard, especially as Geralt of Rivia, because Geralt is quite monotone in so many ways and Mer-speak is very musical.”

Learning the language, Doug said, was so difficult that he thought he couldn’t do it.

“I remember when the director [Kang Hei Chul] said, ‘Right, we need to get more musicality out of Geralt,’” he continued. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if there’s any more in him anymore.’”

Ultimately, Doug shared that he found a way to crack the language. “But, actually it worked out really well. I think it sounds really good.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is airing on Netflix.