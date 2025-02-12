 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘business' career up for ‘make or break', says expert

Meghan Markle told she is given a great chance to win her reputation back

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Meghan Markle is given a golden opportunity to crack her business with Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently waiting for the airing of her cooking show on Netflix, will also have a chance to showcase her lifestyle brand products as the streaming giant decides to open stores in America.

"This is make or break for Meghan," a source tells Daily Mail.

"Her new show is rolling out the same time as the Netflix stores open.

"The Netflix stores will offer products and merchandise from all their biggest shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things. This is a big move for Netflix. The first stores are in repurposed department stores inside two of America's largest malls.

"They will contain an onsite cafe so Meghan's products like her strawberry jam will be featured on the menu too. This will determine the future for Meghan as a businesswoman. Let's face it, she hasn't been that successful so far,” the source noted.

