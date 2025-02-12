Jason Kelce's true feelings revealed after his former team beats brother Travis

Jason Kelce was reportedly torn between cheering for his former team Philadelphia Eagles and brother Travis Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Source has recently revealed how Jason is feeling after Eagles defeated his brother Travis' team Kansas City Chiefs on February 10.

The insider told People Magazine, "He's feeling bittersweet. He was rooting for the Eagles to win but he also wanted Travis to play well."

While the Eagles dominated the game, winning 40-22 on Sunday, Travis admitted that his team "couldn't get it going offensively."

After the game, the NFL star said, "I mean they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense."

"We haven’t played that bad all year. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad," Travis Kelce added.

Following the game Jason took to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago,” referring to his parents watching both of their sons compete against each other.

The retired Philadelphia Eagle also praised his brother, Travis, stating, “There isn’t a person I love or care about more.”

“It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity.”

“He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past,” Jason added further.