Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark debate over ‘unbelievable' move: 'So gross'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark debate over ‘unbelievable’ move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire over an “unbelievable” move amid ongoing Invictus Games in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving scathing criticism after a video showed them riding in a golf buggy waving to disabled veterans during the sporting event.

The clip, initially shared on Meghan’s new Instagram account where she has disabled the comments, was reposted by various social media accounts.

Critics were quick to mention that the Harry and Meghan should have walked to greet the veterans instead, calling it “disrespectful.”

According to The Express, fans expressed their disbelief on social media with one writing on X, "So Meghan and Harry, two able-bodied people, are driven on a golf cart passed disabled veterans.”

“Some of the veterans are wheelchair-bound,” they added. "They should have walked through the group, meeting, greeting and shaking hands. All with a camera following them. Unbelievable."

"Agree that’s is so jarring to see them on their buggy ride,” another added. “Gross. But I DO think the vets mind. There’s just no setting or way for them to express it. They are there for an event for themselves."

Another comment read, "The optics of this are hard to believe. They are RIDING past injured veterans. Some in wheelchairs.

"Waving to them from their cart because H/MM are too important to WALK. And of course they are being filmed."