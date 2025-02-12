Meghan Markle’s presence at Invictus Games ‘detracted’ from Prince Harry’s moment

Meghan Markle received scathing criticism for trying to overshadow Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, with her “unnecessary” presence.

During the opening ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex introduced Harry, praising his parenting skills in what some labelled an unnecessary "interference."

Later, the couple was seen giggling and sharing affectionate moments in the stands, taking the limelight away from the athletes and their games.

Speaking with The Sun, royal biographer Ingrid Seward remarked that Meghan’s involvement overshadowed Harry’s moment, suggesting that she should have stepped back to let him take center stage.

"I thought it was unnecessary of Meghan to interfere with what is essentially Harry's baby. She knows that,” Seward said.

She continued to bash Meghan, "He really doesn't need her. When Harry first launched the Invictus Games in London, he was launching it in front of his dad, his stepmum, and his brother.

"He doesn't need Meghan there to introduce him. I thought it was really wrong and kind of detracted from what he was trying to do."

"Everything that Meghan does seems to be making everything about her. She should have let Harry get on with it himself, instead of interfering.

"She should have said 'actually, let me step back and you do it'. He doesn't need it [Meghan's help]. Harry's a very good public speaker."