Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her heartbreak inspired album

Sabrina Carpenter has dished on the name of her album which was inspired by her personal life.

While chatting with Variety, the Please Please Please singer candidly talked about her past heartbreaking relationship.

"That was my first time really, really getting to sit and steer the whole thing," the songstress began by saying.

Referring to her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, which was inspired by her break-up, she continued, "My biggest heartbreak to date. My first real one.”

Carpenter previously dated Bradley Steven Perry from 2014 to 2015, Joshua Bassett in 2022, Shawn Mendes in 2023, and Barry Keoghan from December 2023 to December 2024.

"I hate to say that. It definitely makes all my exes before that feel like s***. I don’t mean to do that. I just think in a sense of really understanding the grieving-​someone-that’s-alive feeling,” the 25-year-old singer added.

Before concluding, the Girl Meets World actress shared, “I never felt that until this one."

Previously, Carpenter told PAPER Magazine about her feelings related to her album, “There’s more to me than my [hit songs].”

“There’s a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can’t get out of bed. I think that’s really important for people to understand, regardless of who they listen to, that they’re a person.”

“I get so scared to share anything,” the Grammy winner added, before signing off.