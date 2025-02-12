 
Geo News

Diddy's sons visit Kanye West after rapper's shocking plea

Kanye West recently urged authorities to release Diddy from prison

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Diddys sons visit Kanye West after rappers shocking plea
Diddy's sons visit Kanye West after rapper's shocking plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons were seen visiting Kanye West after the rapper urged authorities to release their father from prison.

As per Daily Mail, Justin Combs and Christian Combs met Kanye at his hotel in LA on Sunday.

This meeting happened after Kanye defended Diddy on social media, who is currently behind bars on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

"PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME,” Kanye penned on his X handle on Feburary 9.

"WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," added the father of four.

Not only this, the Gold Digger hitmaker also urged authorities to release Diddy from jail in one of his posts.

“FREE PUFF,” he posted.

Sabrina Carpenter gives ‘Valentines present' to Madonna
Sabrina Carpenter gives ‘Valentines present' to Madonna
Prince William poses the greatest challenge to Prince Harry's UK return
Prince William poses the greatest challenge to Prince Harry's UK return
Courteney Cox celebrates 'loyal' friend Jennifer Aniston's 56th birthday
Courteney Cox celebrates 'loyal' friend Jennifer Aniston's 56th birthday
King Charles holds key meetings at Buckingham Palace following changes in line of succession
King Charles holds key meetings at Buckingham Palace following changes in line of succession
Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard opening a cafe: Opening & more
Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard opening a cafe: Opening & more
Noel Gallagher comments on 'nonsense' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl show
Noel Gallagher comments on 'nonsense' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl show
Meghan Markle takes a step back after warning to let Prince Harry shine
Meghan Markle takes a step back after warning to let Prince Harry shine
Meghan Markle unveils major change that's changing her relationship with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle unveils major change that's changing her relationship with Prince Harry