Diddy's sons visit Kanye West after rapper's shocking plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons were seen visiting Kanye West after the rapper urged authorities to release their father from prison.

As per Daily Mail, Justin Combs and Christian Combs met Kanye at his hotel in LA on Sunday.

This meeting happened after Kanye defended Diddy on social media, who is currently behind bars on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

"PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME,” Kanye penned on his X handle on Feburary 9.

"WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," added the father of four.

Not only this, the Gold Digger hitmaker also urged authorities to release Diddy from jail in one of his posts.

“FREE PUFF,” he posted.