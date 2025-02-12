Noel Gallagher comments on 'nonsense' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl show

Noel Gallagher just talked about Kendrick Lamar’s rather iconic Super Bowl show.

The Oasis singer, who is currently preparing to hit the road for a highly anticipated reunion tour, deemed the show by the iconic rap star as "absolute nonsense.”

He claimed that in fact, he dislikes all the halftime performances that have been held, in a conversation with sports radio station, TalkSport.

"I had to switch it off. It was absolute nonsense," the 57-year-old rock star stated, adding that he, then, decided to nit watch the halftime show entirely.

"I didn't watch it all, I just switched it off. There was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes,” he added.

Noel continued, "I don't like the halftime nonsense, it's usually artists I don't like," he declared. "I never watch it, I'm not interested in it."

He then went on to explain that he was in general, against the idea of mixing music with sports, calling the halftime entertainment show as American influence on British sporting fixtures.

"Americans are taking over our sport," the English guitarist and singer claimed.

"They're taking over the Premier League, they'll take over the Champions League, trust me, 20 years from now it will all be nonsense," he further mentioned.

Noel Gallagher’s dislike for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl show, was in fact the most-watched halftime performance of all time, with 133.5 million viewers.