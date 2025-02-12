Catherine, Princess of Wales scared Prince Harry will be ‘trapped' with Meghan

Kate Middleton is growing more concerned, as each day passes and its all because of the news surrounding the Sussexes and their marriage.

According to sources who spoke to Heat World, the Princess of Wales fears that Prince Harry may feel ‘trapped’ alongside Meghan Markle, feeling like he’d have to live his entire life out without being able to be happy.

The insider explained the entire situation by noting that the Sussexes “know they are tied together” because “their value is in being a couple”.

Due to this, “even if they wanted to split, they couldn’t.”

However, other reports conflict this statement and state that they are still very much “obsessed with each other”.

Still, regardless Kate reportedly feels very “unsettled” by all of this.

Reason being, “she gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry picked to pieces.”

“She’s heard there’s this growing perception the marriage may not be a particularly happy one right now and they’re effectively trapped together. That really upset Kate.”

“The thought of Harry having to live a life he’s not happy in worries her no end,” the source also concluded by saying.