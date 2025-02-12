Princess of Wales finds her relationship with Prince Harry cracked even more

There is yet another issue it seems, and its making Kate Middleton feel mor and more separated from Prince Harry.

This worry has been shared by insiders who recently spoke to Heat World, and according to their claims the reason is because “the last thing Kate wants is to meddle in Harry’s marriage”.

Reason being “she knows how sensitive and proud he is, and rightly so, over all aspects of his marriage and children.”

“Kate also knows how hurtful and distracting it can be when people are drawing false conclusions about things,” because “she and William have been through that plenty in the past themselves,” the same source even noted.

But what makes it worse, and showcases the growing divide is the fact that “picking up the phone and asking Harry if everything is OK between him and Meghan is a total non-starter.”

Right now “the best she can do at this point is hope the rumours aren’t true.”

Because “she wants Harry to be happy and settled first and foremost, but be there for him if he ever does want to come to her for advice,” and “Kate’s made it very clear to Harry that her door is always wide open,” the source even noted before concluding completely.