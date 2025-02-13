 
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life

The actress opened up about embracing her natural hairs

February 13, 2025

Kate Hudson shared that embracing her natural curls brought the greatest happiness

In a recent cay with People, the 45-year-old actress teamed up with a haircare line on its 50th anniversary and shared how she started to love her hair.

In the early 2000s, her iconic beach waves became a style sensation, sharing how embracing her hair made her more confident about herself, she told the outlet, "Good hair brings a lot of joy, let's be honest."

"That little thing can change the way I feel in a day. I just love that," Hudson continued.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress gave a special shoutout to the brand saying, "I don't necessarily travel with my shampoo and conditioner, but I'll take a really intensive conditioner with me. So if someone was to ask what's the one product I need, I would say the KBOND20. But all of the Defy Damage product is awesome."

"Joico has great products, so that's the easy part [of haircare]!" she added.

