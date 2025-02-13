Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life

Kate Hudson shared that embracing her natural curls brought the greatest happiness

In a recent cay with People, the 45-year-old actress teamed up with a haircare line on its 50th anniversary and shared how she started to love her hair.

In the early 2000s, her iconic beach waves became a style sensation, sharing how embracing her hair made her more confident about herself, she told the outlet, "Good hair brings a lot of joy, let's be honest."

"That little thing can change the way I feel in a day. I just love that," Hudson continued.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress gave a special shoutout to the brand saying, "I don't necessarily travel with my shampoo and conditioner, but I'll take a really intensive conditioner with me. So if someone was to ask what's the one product I need, I would say the KBOND20. But all of the Defy Damage product is awesome."

"Joico has great products, so that's the easy part [of haircare]!" she added.