Jennifer Garner ditching boyfriend John Miller for 'round two' with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Garner is not ditching her boyfriend, John Miller, for "round two" with her ex Ben Affleck.

An insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the 52-year-old actress, who has been spending time with Affleck after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, is not rekindling a romance with the filmmaker.

"Everything is fine with John and Jen," an insider told the outlet, shutting down the speculations that Miller is "unhappy" with his girlfriend's ongoing bond with Affleck.

“Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues, the source revealed.

Recently, the confidant told Page Six that Garner's current boyfriend "isn't thrilled" about the actress's growing bond with Affleck.

The source explained that Miller “knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship.”

“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” added the insider. “John feels like a third wheel.”