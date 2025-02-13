Meghan Markle turns Invictus Games into Netflix set with shocking move

Meghan Markle has been accused of turning the Invictus Games Canada a set for her Netflix show after the Duchess was spotted filming.

According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex was allegedly filming content for her upcoming Netflix show while attending the sports event.

In a chat with GB News, royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson revealed that Meghan was seen recording footage on her phone, with an additional camera crew capturing her behind the scenes.

She suggested that Meghan was using the event as a platform for self-promotion, claiming it she will use the footage in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, set to release on March 4th.

She's taking pictures herself, she was with her phone videoing it all, but then she's got someone behind her videoing her on top, which is for her new Netflix TV show,” she said.

"So Meghan was just using this as an opportunity to present herself, and it was distracting away from the games,” Robertson added.