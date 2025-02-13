 
Meghan Markle found to be promoting nephew's music

Meghan Markle was found to be promoting a song created by her nephew

February 13, 2025

Not only did Meghan Markle give a glimpse inside her California home  through her Instagram story after her return from Canada, the Duchess of Sussex also dropped a hint about the status of relationship with the family she came from.

Meghan's Instagram, posted from the family's home in Montecito, showed fruit in a bucket on the countertop and featured special souvenirs from the Invictus Games for the couple's children.  

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" Meghan captioned the snap. "Cheering you on from home!"

But the song, Stick Season,  that she chose for her Instagram story is created by Alhanii, a stage name used by Tyler Dooley, the son of her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr.

Tyler has been in the public eye due to his aunt's marriage to Prince Harry.

His father, Thomas Markle Jr., has faced personal issues, including an arrest in 2017, which may have further complicated his relationship with Meghan.

Tyler's personal life is relatively private, and he doesn't seem to actively seek public attention.

Meghan Markle's decision to use her nephew's song might be an effort to   help him with his music career.

