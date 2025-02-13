Gillie Da Kid reveals who killed his son Devin Spady

Gillie Da Kid has revealed the identity of the man who murdered his son, Devin Spady, aka YNG Cheese, in 2023.

In an interview, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host disclosed that his son’s killer was a 17-year-old man named Noah Scurry, who was also a drill rapper called JokerOTV.

Answering a question whether he had met his son's killer, Gullie said, “I’ve never met him. Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered."

“The kid had just got shot 17 times. He was walking with his mom and he got murdered. And then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first.”

Discussing the death of Noah Scurry with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, he said “That’s who killed my son… Yeah, the 17-year-old basketnall player that just got shot 17 times, that’s who killed my son.”

According to the US media, Scurry was murdered in Philadelphia last month. His death in a shooting made national news as he was a high school basketball star and a straight-A student. The teen was killed during a shooting while on his way to school with his mother.



