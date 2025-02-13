 
James Corden guides Ellen DeGeneres through life in the UK?

James Corden is playing a key role in helping Ellen and Portia de Rossi adjust to their new life in the UK

February 13, 2025

James Corden stepped in to help Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi adjust as they began their new life in the UK it seems. 

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres relocated to the United Kingdom with her wife Portia de Rossi just recently. 

A source told The Sun that Corden, who returned to the UK in 2024 after an eight-year run hosting The Late Late Show on CBS, has been offering guidance to DeGeneres and de Rossi as they navigate British culture

“James has been explaining all the quirks of UK life,” the source revealed. “It can be quite a minefield. The other week they enjoyed dinner out in London.”

The couple made the move from the United States late last year, reportedly in response to Donald Trump's 2024 election victory after vowing to 'leave for good' in November.

While their move was initially speculated to be politically motivated, reports from the outlet suggest that the couple had purchased a property in the Cotswolds before the election. 

