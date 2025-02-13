Elizabeth Taylor's hidden generosity comes to light

Tim Mendelson, the former executive assistant of Elizabeth Taylor, recently opened up about her generosity.

Conversing with PEOPLE, Mendelson shared, “Every day was special for her, but she found ways of making life special.”

Speaking highly of the Cleopatra star, he added, “She was an actress, but she was an entertainer. She did have a people-pleasing aspect to her. She wanted people to have a good time. She was very giving.”

Mendelson went on to mention that Taylor really appreciated her “special life” and “wanted to share that with other people.”

“I think that was a gift from her, to not have to wait, not have to save things. She wasn’t a saver. She was a celebrator. She celebrated her birthday and other people’s, but every day was a celebration for her, if it could be,” he stated.

Shedding light on Taylor’s giving nature, Mendelson revealed, “Even the housekeepers, they had diamond tennis bracelets.”

“People would come over; they’re like, ‘Why are the housekeepers all wearing diamonds?’ It’s like, well, because Elizabeth liked to share,” he laughingly explained.

Taylor used to love jewellery when it came to gifts, as Mendelson concluded by saying, “We all knew that Elizabeth loved jewellery more than anything, in terms of gifts. Friends of hers, like Michael Jackson, loved to give her jewellery.”

For the unversed, the Little Women actress began her career in the world of entertainment as a child star in the early 1940s.

She secured her first Oscar for Best Actress in 1961 for her role in the 1960 movie Butterfield 8.

It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth Taylor passed away due to congestive heart failure in 2011, at the age of 79.