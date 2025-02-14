Liam Gallagher has no love for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite Oasis nomination for 2025

Liam Gallagher has shared his true feelings for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While Oasis received a nomination for the 2025 induction, the singer is not impressed with the honour.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter) on February 12, Liam slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Sharing his blunt thoughts, he wrote, "RNR Hall of Fame is for WANKERS."

Liam Gallagher slams Rock Hall of Fame after Oasis nomination

However, in response a fan asked, "What are you gonna do if you win?"

"Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER," Liam quipped.

It is worth mentioning that Liam and Noel Gallagher’s band Oasis is among 14 nominees for this year’s class, alongside music legends like Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper, and OutKast.

For those unaware, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognizes musicians 25 years after their first commercial release, honouring their influence and impact on music.

The final inductees will be announced in April and the prestigious ceremony set to take place in Los Angeles later this year.

Moreover, this nomination for Oasis comes as they prepare for the highly anticipated tour. The reunion tour will mark Liam and Noel Gallagher's first performance together since their dramatic split in 2009.