Blake Lively's lawyers hit back over Justin Baldoni's website

Blake Lively is challenging the validity of the website Justin Baldoni's lawyer has launched amid their mega-million lawsuit.

Her lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson made a statement on Wednesday, addressing their decision to issue subpoenas for Baldoni's phone records.

The actress' legal team believes doing so "will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' [Lively's] reputation and family over the past year."

"We will now receive all of the 'receipts' that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website," the statement read, referencing Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman. "And like Ms. Lively, those 'receipts' will have their day in court."

Freedman also issued a response, slamming their move as a "massive fishing expedition."

He said while subpoenas "are an ordinary part of the litigation process," he claimed Lively's team is "asking for every single call, text, data log and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter."

"This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims," Freedman said. "They will find none."

Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit came as Lively first filed a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us costar and director in December 2024.

Baldoni then hit back with the mega million countersuit as well as a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing them of libel.

Lively and Baldoni are now scheduled for civil trial on March 9, 2026.