Meghan Markle shares divorce advice to newly single Hollywood star

Meghan Markle befriends Hollywood star to share advice on divorce, source

February 14, 2025

Meghan Markle befriended Hollywood star Jessica Alba to share advice on divorce at the birthday party of Kerry Washington.

The Duchess of Sussex formed a new friendship with Alba and the connected over their past marriages, reported Closer Magazine.

According to sources, Meghan, who ended her first marriage to Trevor Engelson in 2013, is said to have offered Jessica support following her recent split from husband Cash Warren.

“Meghan was very excited about going to Kerry’s birthday celebration – mainly at the thought of befriending her A-list pals, knowing how well-connected she is in Hollywood,” the insider revealed.

As per the report, Meghan did her research on the Fantastic Four actor and "made a beeline for her and used her experience of her own marriage breakdown and divorce as an opportunity to bond and offer her a shoulder."

“She waited it out until later on in the night when they’d all had some wine and were separating into small groups, to get some time alone with Jessica," the insider said.

“She told her how sorry she was and opened up about her split from Trevor and confessed how difficult she’d found it to finally make the call to end their marriage.

The insider said Alba was “a bit taken aback” by Meghan’s openness on divorce but was “really appreciative that she felt willing to be so honest with her.”

