Robert Pattinson’s annoying movie prep habit exposed

A celebrated Hollywood actor, Robert Pattinson, has revealed the one movie prep that “annoys everyone around” him.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Mickey 17 premiere in London on Thursday, February 13, the 38-year-old said, “I do a lot of wandering around, kind of practicing stuff rather than practicing new characters, which annoys everyone around me.”

Pattinson shared that people close to him often ask, “Why do you speak like a taxi driver in a German accent?”

Moreover, talking about Mickey 17, the Twilight star admitted that the movie was “one of the nicest, easiest shoots I've ever done in my life.”

He went on to note by saying, “I think it was really complicated for everybody else. It's easy for me.”

For the unversed, in the forthcoming sci-fi movie by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Pattinson plays the role of Mickey Barnes.

According to the film’s synopsis, Mickey is “unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes [who] has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.”

It is significant to mention that Mickey 17 will be theatrically released in the United States on March 7, 2025, by Warner Bros. Pictures.