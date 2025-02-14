Truth behind Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's rumored feud exposed

Rumors of a rift between 'Another Simple Favor' stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are circulating on social media

Blake Lively’s Another Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick is not comfortable with the It Ends With Us drama extending to her.

As Another Simple Favor — a sequel to the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor — nears its release on May 1, Anna is unhappy with rumors of a feud between her and Blake.

When the actress shared a poster of the movie to her Instagram account, some fans declared that they wouldn’t watch the film as they don’t want to support Blake.

According to a tipster who spoke to People, Anna is "not used to being caught up in any drama."

"The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake," they added.

Fabs have even dug out Blake and Anna’s interviews from A Simple Favor press tour and begun looking for signs of a rift.

But another source "really is no drama or rift" between the Gossip Girl star and the Pitch Perfect alum.

"There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together," insisted another insider.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick play frenemies Stephanie and Emily both Simple Favor films.