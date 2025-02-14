Meghan Markle shares public love letter to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle drops intimate photo with Prince Harry on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle has shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day message for Prince Harry as the couple spent holiday apart.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned from the Invictus Games to their children, Archie and Lilibet, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the Duke of Sussex.

Sharing an intimate photo of themselves on her newly launched handle, Meghan wrote, "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families."

She went on to add, "Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created."

"My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins As ever, M," Meghan concluded.

The adorable black-and-white photo showcased Meghan and Harry kissing while having lunch.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly celebrated the special day early with a dinner date in Whistler, Canada, alongside singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.