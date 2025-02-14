Maya Hawke calls out rude behaviour on set

Maya Hawke just revealed that she was deemed as “prettier" when she kept her mouth closed.

During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 26-year-old actress recalled a rather awful experience that she had on set.

"A director told me - actually, I think it was a producer, but they were in cahoots - told me I looked prettier with my mouth closed and that I should close my mouth after I speak more often," Maya stated.

The Stranger Things star continued, "I do often let my mouth hang open depending on what character I'm playing, because I feel like jaw tension and mouth tension is so important to express what kind of person you are."

She then proceeded to speak about how “upset” the encounter made her, saying, "Where you leave that, I think, is really important."

"And I was really upset about being told that I should close my mouth more to look prettier, because I was playing a character that was distinctly unself-conscious,” Maya Hawke, further told the host, Josh Horowitz.