Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about sharing daughter's snap on social media

Gypsy Rose Blanchard marked Valentine's day by sharing a sweet snap of her little bundle of joy on social media.

The reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on February 14 to express her love for her daughter on the special day.

In the post, Blanchard uploaded a picture of her baby daughter Aurora laying on boyfriend Ken Urker who can be seen sitting on an armchair.

"My two loves on Valentine’s Day @kenurker," Blanchard wrote in the caption.

Previously, the 33-year-old mother decided to keep her life away from the spotlight. However, she explained the reason for sharing the recent picture of Aurora on the internet.

"I posted the photo without showing her face. They are my two sweethearts this Valentine's Day," Blanchard told People. "It was a sweet moment and I thought my fans would like to see how our little family is doing. This is a rare occasion."

"She [Aurora] is doing great. She has grown out of the newborn clothes and is now in 0-3 month clothes and is weighing in at 8 lbs. 15 oz.," the newly minted said while giving an update about her daughter. "As you can see, she has a full head of hair She doesn't sleep through the night yet. We are still on the every 2-3 hour call."