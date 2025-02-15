Renee Zellweger refuses to ‘let go' of ‘Bridget Jones'

Renee Zellweger just explained her connection to the series, Bridget Jones.

As the 55-year-old actress returns to the screens for the titular role in the fourth and final installment of the franchise, titled, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, she admitted she will always stay attached to this role that she has portrayed for over two decades.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked what she’ll miss about the series, Renee responded, "I'll miss spending time with everyone that's involved, friendships new and old.”

"I don't think I'll ever let go of Bridget. I have conversations about Bridget Jones pretty much every day. I meet people on the sidewalk and they want to share about their own Bridget Jones experiences. All my friends call me Bridget!" she admitted.

The upcoming movie, shows Bridget as a widow following the demise of her husband, Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth, and Renee further talked about what to expect from the forthcoming project.

"I mean, in every (movie), there's a revisitation of who she's become based on what happened to her in the interim. And that's no different here,” the New In Town star stated.

"I think it was necessary that we were going to look at themes that were of greater consequence in the life of a person in this stage of her life – in order for it to be an authentic representation,” Renee Zellweger further mentioned.