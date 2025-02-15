'TOWIE' star Amber Turner reveals her strict diet and workout secrets

Amber Turner has unveiled the intense workout routine and strict diet that keep her in shape before the new season of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE).

The 31-year-old TV personality had a conversation with MailOnline in which she spilled the beans on her fitness, saying, “I am a proper gym girl. I do Barry's and Pilates a lot. They are my two things.”

She revealed, “Since lockdown, I did a deep lifestyle change with the food I eat and the exercise that I do... and what I put into my body. It changed so much. I used to live on junk food and never go to the gym. Now I go to the gym and eat really clean.”

Turner went on to admit that “I eat a lot of veg and fruit and it is something I've managed to maintain for a good while now. I am so used to it. It doesn't feel like it is a diet, they are just the foods that I want to eat.”

She also noted that changing your habits is the “hardest part about having a lifestyle change,” adding, “The girls do take the mick out of me because when I go out it is chicken and veg and mash. I just love it.”

Turner, who returned from filming the upcoming season of TOWIE in Bali, quipped, “I am eating more pasta and pizza out here than I have eaten in a very long time! I am out of my routine and my normal food is not here.”

It is pertinent to mention that Amber Turner is set to appear in the 35th season of TOWIE, which will be released on February 23, 2025, on ITVBe and ITVX.