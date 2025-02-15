Meghan Markle told to delay Netflix show further to sync

An expert believes 'With Love, Meghan' should be delayed even more

An expert has advised Meghan Markle to postpone the release of her lifestyle With Love, Meghan again.

The Duchess of Sussex postponed the release of her Netflix show due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The show is now set to be released at the beginning of March.

Now, a PR expert suggests that Meghan delay her show even further as March is too soon.

GoUp's CEO Edward Coram James told the Express: "One of the toughest hurdles celebrities face when dealing with crises is the perception that they’re disconnected from reality.”

“Meghan, of course, knows this all too well, but as an LA native, the situation hits close to home for her. The wildfires are not some far-off disaster; she has a genuine, personal reason to care about them, not just as a public figure, but as a Californian,” he continued.

He added: "If positioned correctly, her response won’t feel performative — it will feel personal. That’s a major advantage over celebrities parachuting in with generic statements.”

He said: "From my perspective, launching the show in May or June makes more sense."

He explained: "Awards season will be behind us, the summer blockbusters haven’t yet taken over, and lifestyle content flourishes as people start dreaming about those sunny summer days.

"Plus, if Meghan plays her cards right, she could sync up with major media moments, like a big Vogue feature or a fresh Oprah interview (hopefully a bit less divisive this time), to relaunch the show when audiences are craving content like this,” he added.

Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan is set to be released on March 4.