King Charles surprises British solider who served with Prince Harry

Parachute Regiment officer is taken aback by King Charles' extraordinary memory

February 15, 2025

King Charles surprises British solider who served with Prince Harry

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hitchins, Commanding Officer 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, has shared details of his royal recognition during a special reception at Buckingham Palace.

He first met the King in 2006 on his return from Afghanistan and described the invitation as "a huge honour".

Speaking to the Forces News, He said, "I am here at the Invitation of His Majesty because he is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Parachute Regiment and has been for I think approaching 50 years." 

The officer said, "I first met the King in 2006 before deployed to Afghanistan and then when we returned. And I haven't seen him since. So, it's been a great opportunity to say hello."

He was surprised to see that King Charles recognised him from his first encounter with the monarch before he was deployed abroad. 

Hitchins revealed that the King "recognised me, said 'I think I've seen you before.' And he must have a pretty good memory because I said 'Well, I saw you nearly 20 years ago now."

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hitchins served in Afghanistan during a time when Prince Harry was also serving there.


