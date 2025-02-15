King Charles' unexpected take on Trump's bold remark about Prince Harry revealed

King Charles is reportedly relieved that Donald Trump has no plans to deport Prince Harry.

For the unversed, Trump recently told the New York Post that he has no interest in expelling the Duke of Sussex from the US despite his ongoing battle over his immigration records.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that Charles would prefer to avoid further drama with his youngest son, saying that he would be "likely relieved" after President Trump's statement.

Fitzwilliams said, "It would put the spotlight back [on] the Sussexes," adding, "Harry would undoubtedly appeal. The publicity would be ceaseless."

He added, "Apart from the fact that the royal family is the [U.K.] government’s trump card in dealing with the most unpredictable president of them all, Harry is in self-imposed exile and the royal family have health struggles and do not trust the Sussexes."

Meanwhile, another expert, Hillary Fordwich also added that King Charles is likely focusing on his health and royal duties.

"Regarding his wayward son Harry, it’s far better that he remains out of sight and out of mind. [Charles] remains focused on both his cancer recovery and dedication to duty, serving his people," Forwich said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since stepping down from their roles as senior royals in 2020.