 
Geo News

King Charles' unexpected take on Trump's bold remark about Prince Harry revealed

King Charles reportedly has more important matters to focus on than Prince Harry deportation drama

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

King Charles unexpected take on Trumps bold remark about Prince Harry revealed
King Charles' unexpected take on Trump's bold remark about Prince Harry revealed

King Charles is reportedly relieved that Donald Trump has no plans to deport Prince Harry.

For the unversed, Trump recently told the New York Post that he has no interest in expelling the Duke of Sussex from the US despite his ongoing battle over his immigration records.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that Charles would prefer to avoid further drama with his youngest son, saying that he would be "likely relieved" after President Trump's statement.

Fitzwilliams said, "It would put the spotlight back [on] the Sussexes," adding, "Harry would undoubtedly appeal. The publicity would be ceaseless."

He added, "Apart from the fact that the royal family is the [U.K.] government’s trump card in dealing with the most unpredictable president of them all, Harry is in self-imposed exile and the royal family have health struggles and do not trust the Sussexes."

Meanwhile, another expert, Hillary Fordwich also added that King Charles is likely focusing on his health and royal duties.

"Regarding his wayward son Harry, it’s far better that he remains out of sight and out of mind. [Charles] remains focused on both his cancer recovery and dedication to duty, serving his people," Forwich said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since stepping down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. 

Meghan Markle's harsh words about 'eager' Kate Middleton revealed
Meghan Markle's harsh words about 'eager' Kate Middleton revealed
'I love Prince Harry', says former royal family butler critical of King Charles' son
'I love Prince Harry', says former royal family butler critical of King Charles' son
Luke Thompson on why he didn't take advice from 'Bridgerton' costars to play lead
Luke Thompson on why he didn't take advice from 'Bridgerton' costars to play lead
Queen's cousin delivers speech in German as he represents King Charles
Queen's cousin delivers speech in German as he represents King Charles
'TOWIE' star Amber Turner reveals her strict diet and workout secrets
'TOWIE' star Amber Turner reveals her strict diet and workout secrets
Tom Cruise's casting sparks backlash from fans
Tom Cruise's casting sparks backlash from fans
Kanye West slammed with sanctions and ordered to testify in explosive case
Kanye West slammed with sanctions and ordered to testify in explosive case
Tim Gunn reveals Heidi Klum had his back after 'Project Runway' snub
Tim Gunn reveals Heidi Klum had his back after 'Project Runway' snub