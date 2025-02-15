'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about saying goodbye to the series.

The actor, who plays the terrifying villain Vecna, recently shared on a panel at MegaCon Orlando that bidding farewell to the Netflix series wasn't easy.

He said, "Somebody took a photo of me after we finished the last scene and I just looked like a man that's just been carrying so much weight for so long and it's just been like, there you go. So that's how it felt," as quoted by Screen Rant.

"I was in tears, it was weird, I didn't want to say goodbye but I definitely was ready to put down what I had been doing for some time. Because it's not just about, when you do a show like that, it's not just about shooting it," Bower added.

"We had a break for a few years between season four and season five and then obviously we had the strike as well and it's constantly playing in my mind. So to let go of that has been, it's definitely felt like I was sort of shedding."

During the same discussion, Jamie Campbell Bower also teased that Season 5 will feature some of his most intense and powerful moments.

It is worth mentioning that while Stranger Things is set to conclude with Season 5, the release date has still not been announced by Netflix.