 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series

Jamie Campbell Bower plays terrifying villain Vecna in 'Stranger Things'

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Stranger Things star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series
'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about saying goodbye to the series.

The actor, who plays the terrifying villain Vecna, recently shared on a panel at MegaCon Orlando that bidding farewell to the Netflix series wasn't easy.

He said, "Somebody took a photo of me after we finished the last scene and I just looked like a man that's just been carrying so much weight for so long and it's just been like, there you go. So that's how it felt," as quoted by Screen Rant.

"I was in tears, it was weird, I didn't want to say goodbye but I definitely was ready to put down what I had been doing for some time. Because it's not just about, when you do a show like that, it's not just about shooting it," Bower added.

"We had a break for a few years between season four and season five and then obviously we had the strike as well and it's constantly playing in my mind. So to let go of that has been, it's definitely felt like I was sort of shedding."

During the same discussion, Jamie Campbell Bower also teased that Season 5 will feature some of his most intense and powerful moments.

It is worth mentioning that while Stranger Things is set to conclude with Season 5, the release date has still not been announced by Netflix.

Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez
King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats
King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to 'reshoots' reports
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to 'reshoots' reports
John Legend shares emotional story behind his favorite song
John Legend shares emotional story behind his favorite song
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors video
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail