Prince Andrew branded ‘sleaze ball' for only thinking about ONE man

Prince Andrew is accused of tainting the Royal Family forever.



The Duke of York, who has recently made the headlines for his association with an infamous Chinese spy, is called out for putting the monarchy in danger.

Royal author and former Home Office minister Norman Baker told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show: "For him now to sell it off, is disreputable, it's improper, it maybe illegal, and I intend to file a complaint with the Information Commission to suggest he's breaking data protection laws by using information given for one purpose for an entirely different one."

The expert added: "Prince Andrew has been interested in Prince Andrew and nothing else he might have been representing, such as the Royal Family.

"I'm afraid he's a sleazeball... and he needs to be held to account for that,” he noted.