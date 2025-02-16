Director raves about Jennifer Lopez's stunning dedication

Kiss of the Spider Woman director Bill Condon gushed about the performance Jennifer Lopez delivered in the musical drama.

In an interview with Collider, Greg Yolen, the filmmaker who also wrote the film and producer, said The Mother actress performed the 11 musical numbers within just 17 days.

"We had this very short window in which we could capture all of Jennifer's material, and really, with anyone other than Jennifer Lopez, I don't think we would have been able to capture all of her scenes," he raved about the 55-year-old.

“I think we shot everything with her in the film in 17 days. Jennifer was doing a new musical number every single day and coming in and nailing it... You can't really just say, 'Oh, we'll pick that up tomorrow.' We really had to hit our marks, quite literally, and she really did."

Bill, meanwhile, gushed that "no one on Earth could have done all three parts and 11 musical numbers in 17 days like the actress, singer, and dancer.”

"Music and dance is a huge part of it, but that does not at all diminish the performance she gave," he continued.

“It's an unbelievably delicate thing she pulled off because she's acting in the style of a 1950s movie, but never, ever, ever mocking it or making fun of it. She's making it real. I don't know anybody else who could have done it."

Jennifer played classic screen actress Ingrid Luna and her characters Aurora and Spider-Woman in Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, but no release date has been released.