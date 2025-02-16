Meghan Markle sends out message to royal family of ‘particular significance'

Meghan Markle, known for her love of jewelry, just added a new and rather significant ring to her collection.

During the Invictus Games, many fans had noticed on social media, that during her attendance there with husband, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, wore a new signet ring on her pinky finger of the right hand.

The ring had intricate details of having their royal monogram engraved on to the jewelry piece, a logo that they revealed after their marriage in 2018.

Made up of their initials in cursive, that is, “H” and “M”, it was also topped with a coronet with two cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the ring was gift from the Duke of Sussex himself on account of their sixth wedding anniversary, which they celebrated last year.

Now, as royal expert and biographer, Ingrid Seward, spoke to The Mirror, of the ring, she mentioned that the particular piece of jewelry send out a statement directed towards the royal family.

"Traditionally signet rings have a larger face than the one Meghan is wearing, but there is no reason why she can't use her royal cypher on an article of jewelry,” she commented.

Ingrid continued, “I don't think it has any particular significance apart from the snob value of reminding people that she has a royal cypher.”

"I think Meghan wants to be accepted by the firm for the sake of the children. The royal family must know she will never go away so the less fuss they make about what she does the less attention is focused on her,” she concluded.

This is also not the first time this ring has come to public eye, with previously, Meghan Markle wearing it during an Instagram video where she made heart-shaped strawberries, on Valentine’s Day, with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.