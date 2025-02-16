Donlad Trump hailed for taking away what Prince Harry desperately craves

Royal expert Lee Cohen is of the opinion that by not choosing to deport Prince Harry, he has taken away something the Duke “desperately craves” more than anything, i.e. getting to play the “persecuted couple”.

He shared all of this in a piece for GB News and that claimed that while “Trump’s decision to spare Prince Harry deportation is pragmatic.”

In doing so he’s “rather than turning him [Prince Harry] into a martyr, Trump strategically avoided giving the Sussexes another opportunity to play the persecuted couple.”

According to Mr Cohen, “had he pursued legal action, the pair would surely have seized on the controversy to paint themselves as victims of both the British monarchy and America’s current leadership—whom their history show, they openly disdain.”

Thus by effectively “refusing to engage, Trump denied them the stage they so desperately crave,” the author noted before signing off.

For those unversed with the issues between President Donald Trump and Meghan Markle’s its all related to a state visit she failed to attend, while being a member of the British Royal Family.

Prior to her even joining the Royal Family she was often vocal about the President, calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic”.

There was also an instance where he flew to the UK for a state visit which featured a private lunch with the late Queen, and also a state banquet later on at Buckingham Palace.

According to Mr Cohen, “her excuse, which looks rather thin considering the diplomatic importance of the visit from her native country and the fact that she wouldn't have trouble finding a babysitter.”

The reason brandished at the time was in relation to maternity leave, per the author, however this now-show ended up being chalked up to something “likely politically motivated.”

With all this in the perview, Mr Cohen concluded by adding that given the past, “Trump’s decision may have spared Harry from deportation, but it has only set the stage for an even harsher public reckoning.” Because “by withholding legal action, Trump denied the Sussexes a controversy they desperately needed to revive their waning influence.”