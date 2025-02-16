 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional statement amid Harry's Canada trip

King Charles statement comes as Prince Harry continues his trip to Canada without Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional statement amid Harry’s Canada trip
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional statement amid Harry’s Canada trip

Buckingham Palace has shared King Charles emotional statement as his estranged son Prince Harry continued Canada trip for Invictus Games.

The palace released the monarch’s statement on social media handles, saying, “A message from His Majesty The King to the people of Canada, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada.”

The King’s message reads, "Today my wife and I join with Canadians across Canada, and around the world, to commemorate an important milestone - the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag.

"On February 15, 1965, the red and white maple leaf was first flown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

"Since that time, it has become internationally recognised as a symbol of a proud, resilient and compassionate country.”

King Charles went on saying, “For my own part, it is a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry continued his trip to Canada without Meghan Markle, who has returned to California, for Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle sends strong message to King Charles, Prince William about Harry in latest statement
Meghan Markle sends strong message to King Charles, Prince William about Harry in latest statement
Dave Chappelle faces censorship in 'SNL'
Dave Chappelle faces censorship in 'SNL'
Katie Price makes stylish appearance with JJ Slater
Katie Price makes stylish appearance with JJ Slater
George Clooney's wife Amal steps into a new chapter
George Clooney's wife Amal steps into a new chapter
'Captain America: Brave New World' targets $100M opening weekend
'Captain America: Brave New World' targets $100M opening weekend
'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan argues importance of 'good guys' in TV shows
'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan argues importance of 'good guys' in TV shows
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement on Valentine's Day
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement on Valentine's Day
Lady Gaga, Cher stuns fans with their glam at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary
Lady Gaga, Cher stuns fans with their glam at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary