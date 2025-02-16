Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional statement amid Harry’s Canada trip

Buckingham Palace has shared King Charles emotional statement as his estranged son Prince Harry continued Canada trip for Invictus Games.

The palace released the monarch’s statement on social media handles, saying, “A message from His Majesty The King to the people of Canada, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada.”

The King’s message reads, "Today my wife and I join with Canadians across Canada, and around the world, to commemorate an important milestone - the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag.

"On February 15, 1965, the red and white maple leaf was first flown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

"Since that time, it has become internationally recognised as a symbol of a proud, resilient and compassionate country.”

King Charles went on saying, “For my own part, it is a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry continued his trip to Canada without Meghan Markle, who has returned to California, for Invictus Games.