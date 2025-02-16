Old staffer comes forward to show off all of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's contradictions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves being blasted, yet again by a former member of staff who believes their bid for privacy, verses their commercial ventures paint them incredibly ‘contradictory’.

The former butler who worked for the Royal Family for years, dished on these behaviors of the Sussexes, in an interview with GB News.

He began by saying, “They keep stressing they want their privacy and they want to be left alone but then the next minute they're doing these documentaries and people are in their homes.”

For those unversed, this came after the ex-butler noted how “a lot of people” felt similarly, and “made their minds up” once the Prince’s behavior started to show.

And “it's causing a lot of confusion, which I think is frustrating people,” because there are still a lot who feel “a lot of love for Harry” still.

In the end, Mr Harrold feels, “It's really difficult to pinpoint why and how it's all kind of gone so badly wrong.”

At the time of their marriage, people thought the couple will help Prince William and Kate Middleton carry on royal duties, but “That's not what has happened.”

As of right now, unfavorable feelings towards Prince Harry sit almost at half, specifically at 43% whereas his brother enjoys just a 15% unfavourability rate.