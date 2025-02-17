Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film

It is not about the Fast X: Part 2, but Vin Diesel shared an update about what he called his "childhood dream": Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.



Taking to Instagram, he shared a concept art of the movie, which Mattel announced in 2023.

“Childhood dreams coming to life…,” the caption reads as the photo shows two boxing robots in green and red.

Besides this, Vin's best-known franchise, Fast & Furious, is reportedly in limbo.

Sources told RadarOnline that the studio has given a cold shoulder to his alleged request for a whopping budget of $200 million to make part two of Fast X.

"Vin can blame the pandemic on Fast 9 not doing a series-best box office. But the marked underperformance of Fast X is totally on him, and it's why getting the giant budget he wants for the next movie has been an uphill battle," the tipster tattled.

"Vin's approach and mindset around developing the 11th Fast & Furious is stuck in the past and that needs to change," the bird chirped. "He needs to get flexible for this franchise to move forward."

"The dream of spending $200million on one of these movies and hiring all of Vin's friends to be in them is over. He needs to stop living in fantasyland and face reality," the mole squealed.