 
Geo News

Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film

Vin Diesel shares the post on social media teasing his forthcoming movie

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film

It is not about the Fast X: Part 2, but Vin Diesel shared an update about what he called his "childhood dream": Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a concept art of the movie, which Mattel announced in 2023.

“Childhood dreams coming to life…,” the caption reads as the photo shows two boxing robots in green and red.

Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film

Besides this, Vin's best-known franchise, Fast & Furious, is reportedly in limbo.

Sources told RadarOnline that the studio has given a cold shoulder to his alleged request for a whopping budget of $200 million to make part two of Fast X.

"Vin can blame the pandemic on Fast 9 not doing a series-best box office. But the marked underperformance of Fast X is totally on him, and it's why getting the giant budget he wants for the next movie has been an uphill battle," the tipster tattled.

"Vin's approach and mindset around developing the 11th Fast & Furious is stuck in the past and that needs to change," the bird chirped. "He needs to get flexible for this franchise to move forward."

"The dream of spending $200million on one of these movies and hiring all of Vin's friends to be in them is over. He needs to stop living in fantasyland and face reality," the mole squealed.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher's divorce could turn ugly after actress' remarks
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher's divorce could turn ugly after actress' remarks
Prince Harry's confusion without Meghan Markle captured
Prince Harry's confusion without Meghan Markle captured
Shakira faces shocking setback days after her 2025 Grammy win
Shakira faces shocking setback days after her 2025 Grammy win
Kourtney Kardashian offers glimpse into her bond with stepdaughter Alabama Barker
Kourtney Kardashian offers glimpse into her bond with stepdaughter Alabama Barker
Prince Harry honors Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll in latest statement
Prince Harry honors Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll in latest statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark historic shift that Firm ‘could never'
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark historic shift that Firm ‘could never'
Robert Irwin's shocking split from Charlotte Briggs revealed
Robert Irwin's shocking split from Charlotte Briggs revealed
Daisy Ridley says she found MMA fights 'violent'
Daisy Ridley says she found MMA fights 'violent'