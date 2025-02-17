Meghan Markle imitates Kate Middleton and William in a surprising move

When Meghan recently returned to Instagram last month, she introduced herself in the bio as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The use of royal title seemed to provide fodder for more attacks on her character. But what was lost on many people was how she concluded the caption that accompanied the trailer for her upcoming Netflix show.

After writing about her upcoming project, the former actress concluded the caption with "As ever, Meghan".

Out of her total six Instagram posts, the Duchess of Sussex concluded the captions for three them with the same words.

The use of her name seemed to suggest that Meghan Markle wanted to convey the message to her critics that she might be using the title due to her husband but she loves to be who she is.

But the caption for her Valentine's Day Instagram post which contained an intimate photo with Prince Harry was slightly different from the last four posts signed "As ever, Meghan".

The wife of Prince Harry signed the post with "As ever, M", using only the initial of her first name which Princess Catherine or Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William often do to sign their social media posts to make sure their followers know who penned the post on their joint account "The Prince and Princess of Wales".

While Princess Catherine's reason for using her initial is publicly known, Meghan Markle's followers have yet to know the reason behind her decision to reduce her name to only M.

Whatever the reason, the Duchess of Sussex is set to draw criticism from royal fans for "copying" Kate Middleton, although the wife of Prince William is not the first person in the world to have used her initial.