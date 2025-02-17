Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident

Kyle Richards' ex-husband shares unexpected news after terrifying incident

Mauricio Umansky is recovering from a serious skiing accident that left him needing surgery for a broken clavicle.

For the unversed, on Friday, February 14, Kyle Richards’ ex shared that he had an accident while skiing in Aspen, Colorado.

On his Instagram Stories, the 54-year-old TV personality posted a now-expired video of ski patrol helping him down the mountain.

He also shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

Umansky again took to his Instagram and gave an update after having surgery, revealing that the doctors put in a metal plate and 12 screws.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star began by showing gratitude to those who helped him during this time by writing, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I have felt so much love and support.”

“I had surgery on my clavicle … it was a clean break but required a metal plate and 12 screws. I expect a speedy recovery. The doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital are the best,” he shared.

“I was wearing a helmet and that for sure saved me,” Umansky concluded.

Notably, the Buying Beverly Hills star has got injuries during the time when he is dealing with personal issues.

Umansky and his ex-wife Richards, an actress and socialite, are currently talking about selling their family home after their divorce.

It is pertinent to mention the couple who tied the knot on January 20, 1996, and share three daughters, namely Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, parted ways in July 2023 after 27 years of their marriage.