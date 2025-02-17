Kate Winslet 'shocked' over A list actress' apparent swipe at her

Kate Winslet is reportedly angry about a fellow actress' remarks apparently directed at her

Kate Winslet is “shocked” over fellow actress Reese Witherspoon's apparent jibe at her which revived rumors of their feud.

Kate is reportedly “furious” that Reese has breathed life into their feud after claiming that an A-list actress "doesn’t talk to her anymore" after she made an awards speech which became more of a “roast.”

For the unversed, Reese presented Kate with Artist Of The Year award during the 2007 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards and rumors of a feud followed due to her speech while announcing the Titanic star as the winner.

Now, an insider has told Radar Online: "Honestly, Kate is shocked. Sure, Reese fumbled their friendship with her speech ages ago, but Kate isn’t the type to cut ties over something like that.

They continued: "She claims she was just caught up in her busy life and didn’t have the time to invest in the friendship. No grudges here!”

They added: "But that was then and Kate isn’t one to enjoy being in the spotlight unless it’s for her projects. Those close to her think Reese played the 'mean girl' card, fully aware that people would be sleuthing to find out who the unnamed star is!

The mole also noted that Reese’ remarks didn’t leave much guesswork for people.

"I mean, it was hardly a big leap to work out that she was talking about Kate. How many other A-lister stars has she thrown under the bus after blabbing about them at an awards ceremony? Just Kate Winslet,” they argued.

In her recent remarks, The Morning Show actress shared: "I got up and I roasted her – but that was not the tone. The tone was British, elegant and classy, and I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?' I’m still embarrassed about it."

“We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding. I think she doesn’t like me anymore. It was pretty bad," Reese added.