Brandon Sklenar reveals whether he's team Justin Baldoni or team Blake Lively

Brandon Sklenar is reluctant to take sides as his It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lock horns in a defamation lawsuit.

The actor, 34, appeared on CBS Mornings Monday to discuss the upcoming season of Yellowstone prequel during which host Gayle King switched the conversation to how he was handling the Baldoni versus Lively legal battle.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that," Sklenar told King.

The host then asked him "Are you Team Blake or Team Justin?" to which Sklenar laughed and replied, "I'm Team It Ends With Us."

Sklenar went on to elaborate more on his answer, saying, "I have someone very close to me who's gone through what [Lively's character Lily is] going through for a long time and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me and it means a lot to her."

"It was one of the reasons that me doing that movie gave her the strength to change her life," he continued. "It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."

Baldoni is suing his It Ends With Us costar Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane’s PR firm, alleging civil extortion and defamation.

His $400 million lawsuit came a month after Lively filed a complaint against him, accusing him of misconduct and launching a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the claims and the case is currently scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.

This isn't the first time Sklenar has addressed the matter as he first broke his silence in August.

"Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about," he wrote in part on Instagram.

Continued the 1923 actor, "What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."

Sklenar also said the film is "meant to build courage and help people feel less alone," adding, "Ultimately it's meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the 'bad guy,' let's move beyond that together."

Sklenar—who will also appear in the upcoming movie The Housemaid—also went vocal about his support for Lively in December, encouraging his followers to read her complaint in full. "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," he wrote on Instagram, linking to the filing and tagging Lively's account with a heart emoji.