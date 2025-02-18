Pete Wicks' friends deny cheating on Maura Higgins amid infidelity claims

Pete Wicks' pals claimed that he did not cheat on Maura Higgins, who previously accused Wicks of infidelity.

As per a report by Daily Mail published on Monday, the Strictly star's friends said that he was faithful to Maura and felt betrayed by her "cheating" claims.

"The truth is Pete did nothing wrong. He did not cheat," the friend told the publisher.

It was also revealed that the TOWIE star broke up with Wicks after finding some texts on his phone from other women.

"The messages were simply innocent communication with friends and colleagues - he often messages friends of the same sex but it wasn't cheating," the pal continued.

Moreover, the source also noted that he has been working on repairing his "bad boy" reputation due to his past failed relationship.

"Pete has always been open and honest about errors made in his past and how he struggles to commit in relationships," he said, noting, "He was upfront with Maura from the beginning of their romance. To continue the same narrative when he's now a better man is very unfair. It's not the same old Pete, he has worked really hard to mature and better himself over the years."

"He hasn't done anything wrong and Maura's claims are unsubstantiated and just bizarre," the friend explained.

Previously, while celebrating Valentine's Day Higgins said to a paparazzi that Wicks was “probably cheating” on her when he asked whereabouts of him.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-couple who was first linked romantically in June 2024, parted their ways in February, per The Independent.

Moreover, Wicks and Higgins have known each other for the past six years.