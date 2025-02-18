Lily Allen hints at 'accepting pain' tattoo amid David Harbour's new romance

Lily Allen expressed her desire to get a tattoo that gives a message of "accepting pain" after her estranged husband David Harbour moved on with a new partner.

The 39-year-old singer, who was reportedly going through a health scare amid a split, returned to her podcast Miss Me?

In a recent episode of her podcast, Allen told her pal and cohost Miquita Oliver, about getting the ink she took inspiration from her recent read which was on "self-compassion."

"It really stood out for me and I might even get it as a tattoo, it was 'suffering x pain = resistance'," she admitted.

Oliver was left in shock after hearing Allen's words, she continued to say, "You have to sit with the pain and confront the pain and accept the pain."

"Love the pain, caress the pain, you got to be like 'This is painful' it's OK for things to be painful and for you to feel pain, bat it away, if you're batting it away, you're resisting it and that is the cause of your actual suffering," Allen added.

Allen's confession came after the news that Harbour is dating model and actress Ellie Fallon, per The Mail.