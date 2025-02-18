 
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas are just 'good freinds': Report

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen grabbing dinner together in London

February 18, 2025

Tom Cruise has recently fueled dating rumours with Ana de Armas after the two were seen grabbing dinner together in London.

Now, an insider has revealed to People magazine that the Mission: Impossible star has no romantic connections with the Spanish actress.

The confidant insisted that Tom and Ana are “just friends.”

The insider further told the outlet that the two stars met in London to “discuss potential collaborations down the line.”

Ana also put an end to romance speculations with Tom when she was spotted strolling with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.

In the viral snaps, the actress can be seen linking arms with Manuel.

For those unversed, Ana and Manuel confirmed their relationship in November 2024 when they were spotted smooching after a dinner date. 

