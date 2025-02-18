Timothee Chalamet's reaction to Kylie Jenner's new look revealed

Kylie Jenner's fans think she went under the knife again and now her beau Timothee Chalamet's reaction to the new look has been revealed

Fans may bash Kylie Jenner for seemingly getting some work done to amp up her curves, but her beau Timothée Chalamet is fascinated by her new look.

An insider told Life & Style: “People can say all they want about Kylie looking plastic or her b**bs being too big but all that matters to her is how her boyfriend feels and fact is, it drives Timothée wild.”

“He thinks she’s gorgeous and loves her amped up curves. They have a very passionate connection and when they’re out of the public eye he’s always all over her,” the source continued.

The tipster remarked that while the Dune star’s personality is “pretty chill and low-key,” he’s still “very alpha and finds the super-charged ultra feminine look very attractive.”

“Kylie puts a huge amount of effort into looking like his ideal woman. She dresses the way she knows he likes and has very obviously slimmed way down this past year, which is more in line with his previous girlfriends’ body types,” the insider shared.

“Everyone is convinced she got a new b**b job and went bigger and that wouldn’t be a big shock since Timothée always drools over her cleavage.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked in April 2023 and are coming up on their second anniversary.