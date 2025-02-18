 
Simon Cowell no longer finds THIS on 'Britain's Got Talent'

The TV mogul reveals a major change in his perspective on the iconic talent show

News Desk
February 18, 2025

Simon Cowell has set the record straight on Britain’s Got Talent, revealing what he no longer discovers on the show.

While conversing with The Sun, the 65-year-old English TV personality quipped that when the show started, his goal was to "find a superstar," but now he sees it as a chance to give performers their "moment" when they might not usually have a big stage.

Cowell said, “My outlook on things has changed since series one, when I first started it was like, ‘You've got to find a superstar.’”

The former American Idol judge added, “And, of course, we always hope we will find someone who's going to have a mega, mega, mega career.”

“At the same time, whether you're in magic, comedy or dance, where else are you going to showcase yourself to a huge audience and have that kind of, what I call, a ‘moment?’ No other TV show does that,” he stated.

For the unversed, the ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent is coming back on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Along with judges Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, a new judge KSI, an influencer and boxer, has also joined the show.

It is pertinent to mention that hosts Ant and Dec are also returning to the competition.

