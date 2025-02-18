 
Meghan Markle called out for 'copying' Princess Diana with latest move

Duchess of Sussex relaunches her brand under the name 'As Ever'

February 18, 2025

Meghan Markle is once again facing criticism for copying Princess Diana.

Nearly a year after introducing American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess of Sussex has relaunched the brand under the name As Ever.

She took to Instagram to share the special news, expressing her enthusiasm for this new chapter.

Meghan explained the meaning behind As ever, "I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever - a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. 'As ever' means 'as it’s always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always'."

The brand, which focuses on food, gardening, entertaining, and thoughtful living, will coincide with her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

However, royal fans pointed out a potential connection between As Ever and late Princess Diana. 

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), many users noted that Diana was known to sign her personal letters with "As ever, Diana."

One user wrote, "Fun fact: Diana used to sign off her letters saying, "As ever, Diana." That is where "As ever" comes from."

Another added, "Wow...of course she copied something Diana wrote!"

"#PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle play the "Princess Diana"-card yet again," the third user stated.

It is worth mentioning that this comes as a former royal staffer reportedly revealed that Meghan once said, "What Diana started, I want to finish."

As reported by FEMAIL, Tom Quinn shared in his upcoming book that a former staffer shared, "[Meghan] once said, "What Diana started I want to finish," and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalised."

