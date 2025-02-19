 
Why Timothee Chalamet ditches his phone for months while filming 'A Complete Unknown'

'A Complete Unknown' was premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 10, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Why Timothee Chalamet ditches his phone for months while filming 'A Complete Unknown'

Tmothee Chalamet gave his all attention and energy to play Bob Dylan in biopic A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year-old actor said in a resurfaced interview on the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast that before Dylan's biopic he never he'd "never had his phone off the entire movie" on set.

"I had three months to play this guy, and then the rest of my life, I never get to play him again. So I was locked in," he shared during the conversation released in December 2024.

"You never want to say you're competitive, but there's been a lot of music biopics, and I wanted to do a great f****** job. I love Bob Dylan," Chalamet, said. "None of this is for granted."

In a previous chat with Rolling Stone for its December 2024 cover story, the Wonka star gave insights into the process of playing Dylan.

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction," he noted. "I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him. So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus."

