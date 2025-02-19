 
Geo News

Tom Brady spends quality time with daughter Vivian after ex Gisele Bundchen welcomes son

The NFL star is father to daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Tom Brady spends quality time with daughter Vivian after ex Gisele Bundchen welcomes son
Tom Brady spends quality time with daughter Vivian after ex Gisele Bundchen welcomes son

Tom Brady spend some quality time with his daughter in a sweet post

The 47-year-old NFL legend took to his official Instagram account on Monday to share a glimpse into his father-daughter outing.

In the post, Brady and Vivan can be seen on a ski session in a heartwarming selfie.

Tom Brady spends quality time with daughter Vivian after ex Gisele Bundchen welcomes son

The proud father expressed his love for his 12-year-old daughter by penning a text that reads, "My Forever Valentine," closing it with a red heart emoji.

The father-daughter duo appeared to be taking a ski lift together, donning their ski gear.

Vivan beamed at the camera while the former New England Patriots quarterback clicked the selfie.

The outing came after the recent reports that Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen welcomed a son with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, per People.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-couple, who parted their ways in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share two children together, Vivan and son Benjamin, 15.

Meghan Markle to face ‘legal action' after copying ‘As Ever' logo video
Meghan Markle to face ‘legal action' after copying ‘As Ever' logo
Meghan Markle spills ‘business has flopped' even before launch video
Meghan Markle spills ‘business has flopped' even before launch
Martha Stewart faces backlash over her latest business venture
Martha Stewart faces backlash over her latest business venture
Kylie Jenner sheds light on having natural beauty look
Kylie Jenner sheds light on having natural beauty look
Meghan Markle shows ‘no evidence' of divorce from Harry: Here's why video
Meghan Markle shows ‘no evidence' of divorce from Harry: Here's why
Khloe Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner's reaction to her casual style
Khloe Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner's reaction to her casual style
Khloe Kardashian looks up to Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson: Report
Khloe Kardashian looks up to Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson: Report
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh follows her passion after parents' divorce
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh follows her passion after parents' divorce