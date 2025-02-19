Tom Brady spends quality time with daughter Vivian after ex Gisele Bundchen welcomes son

Tom Brady spend some quality time with his daughter in a sweet post

The 47-year-old NFL legend took to his official Instagram account on Monday to share a glimpse into his father-daughter outing.

In the post, Brady and Vivan can be seen on a ski session in a heartwarming selfie.

The proud father expressed his love for his 12-year-old daughter by penning a text that reads, "My Forever Valentine," closing it with a red heart emoji.

The father-daughter duo appeared to be taking a ski lift together, donning their ski gear.

Vivan beamed at the camera while the former New England Patriots quarterback clicked the selfie.

The outing came after the recent reports that Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen welcomed a son with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, per People.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-couple, who parted their ways in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share two children together, Vivan and son Benjamin, 15.